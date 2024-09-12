Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (BATS:XDJA)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (BATS:XDJA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. owned about 8.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 223,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,063 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of XDJA stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (XDJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

