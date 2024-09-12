Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

