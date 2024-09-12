Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.76 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

