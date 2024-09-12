Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

