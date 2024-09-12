Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 85 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

