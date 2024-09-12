Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in August

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the August 15th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alstom Price Performance

ALSMY stock remained flat at $1.77 during trading on Thursday. 546,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,546. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. This is an increase from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

