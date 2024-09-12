Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Alps Alpine stock remained flat at $20.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $22.75.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
