Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alps Alpine Price Performance

Alps Alpine stock remained flat at $20.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.