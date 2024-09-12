Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 103266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.