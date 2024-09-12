Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Down to $39.66

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.66, but opened at $35.41. Ally Financial shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 5,507,311 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

