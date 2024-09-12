Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 4.8%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 112,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,532,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $564.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

