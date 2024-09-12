Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.33

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.33 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.33 ($0.48), with a volume of 11109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.05 ($0.52).

Alkemy Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 million, a PE ratio of -169.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.20.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Featured Articles

