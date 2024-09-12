Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01. 4,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.39.
Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Company Profile
The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.