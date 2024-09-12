Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,591,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,298,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after buying an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 20.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,535,000 after buying an additional 132,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

