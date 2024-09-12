Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 3.6% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 120,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 625,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Alector Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $129,315.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,948,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,880.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,948,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,880.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock worth $286,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth about $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 89.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile



Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

