AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

