AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $3,341,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Incyte by 35.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 152.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 186.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,025 shares of company stock worth $1,662,682 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.