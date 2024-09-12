AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,881 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 247.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

