Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Down 79.4% in August

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,049,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,046,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,109,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSC remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.