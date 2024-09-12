AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ AGNCM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,480. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $25.85.
About AGNC Investment
