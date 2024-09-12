Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

AGYS stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,117 shares of company stock valued at $17,608,685. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

