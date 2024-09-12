AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 442.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $867.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $806.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

