AGF Management Ltd. Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Colliers International Group worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 204,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,970,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $142.72 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $147.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

