AGF Management Ltd. Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Daiwa America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.85. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

