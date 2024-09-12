Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Agape ATP Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ATPC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 53,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Agape ATP has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 million and a P/E ratio of -72.00.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 83.32% and a negative net margin of 177.43%.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

