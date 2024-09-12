AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.
AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of AECOM stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 70,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,345. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
