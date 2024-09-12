AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 70,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,345. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

