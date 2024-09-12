AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $438,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.