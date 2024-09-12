AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

