AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $460,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

FIS opened at $83.48 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

