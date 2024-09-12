AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $441,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,686,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,901,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,188,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,961,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $248.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.79 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

