AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.