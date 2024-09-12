AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXP opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $279.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.80.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

