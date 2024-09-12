AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,678 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alkermes by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

