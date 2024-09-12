AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

