AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 2,790 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Chuy’s worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $641.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

