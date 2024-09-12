AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,688 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,688 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

