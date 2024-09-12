Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:AVK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,499. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
