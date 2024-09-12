Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO David A. Peacock Purchases 15,000 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock bought 15,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

ADV stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Atairos Partners GP Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 121.0% during the second quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,985,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 1,388,198 shares during the last quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. now owns 81,610,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,785,000 after buying an additional 902,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 18.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.