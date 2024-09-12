Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO David A. Peacock Purchases 15,000 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock bought 15,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Advantage Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %
ADV stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.
