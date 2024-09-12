Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.85

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.33.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.
Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend
About Advanced Info Service Public
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Info Service Public
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.