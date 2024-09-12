Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.85

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

About Advanced Info Service Public

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

