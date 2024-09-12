Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,733 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 94,318 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Adobe were worth $91,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,388,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,424,799,000 after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $580.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.26 and a 200-day moving average of $519.89. The firm has a market cap of $257.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

