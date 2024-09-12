ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Down 5.2%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.42. 1,205,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,073,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,436,552.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 831.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 105,593 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 447,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

