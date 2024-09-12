Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Esteban Lopez Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Esteban Lopez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $134.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADUS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

