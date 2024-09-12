ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading 0.5% Higher

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 156,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 697,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $243.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ADC Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 129.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

