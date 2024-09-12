Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 235 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 450.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,827.47 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,768.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3,702.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

