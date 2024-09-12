Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,185 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $19,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 219,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.00.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

