Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $13.91 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average of $231.21. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDW

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.