Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 147,823 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 168.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,823 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $23,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,704,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,350,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

