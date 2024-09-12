Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,125 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $16,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

