Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 711.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,590 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

