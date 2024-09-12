Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 35,603 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $189.90 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $193.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.