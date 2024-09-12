Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 25,140 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $17,696,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.